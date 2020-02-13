I-70 closed eastbound at Vail Pass

February 11, 2020
Mix up your winter meals with this white bean and chicken chili from Season to Taste.
February 11, 2020
The Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart just so happened to have the four days off when 3 feet of snow dropped on Vail and Beaver Creek. Here's footage from his weekend at Vail and Beaver Creek.
February 11, 2020
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Blue Sky Basin after the ski area was closed for a few days due to heavy snow.
February 10, 2020
Enjoy a ride through some aspen trees at Beaver Creek from Monday morning with the Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart. Beaver Creek has reported 3 feet of snow in the past week, with more on the way.
February 9, 2020
In honor of American Heart Health Month, Starting Hearts is kicking off the Save More Lives Challenge and aims to save 100,000 lives per year by 2040.