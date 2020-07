EB I-70 closed at milemarker 167 in Avon Friday afternoon.

Screenshot from CDOT traffic camera

UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely.

I-70 is closed eastbound at milemarker 167 in Avon due to a road incident, according to an Eagle County Alert.

Expect delays, move over for responders and use an alternate route if possible.