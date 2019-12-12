I-70 reopened EB at MM 163 between Avon and Edwards
UPDATE (7:06 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely.
I-70 is closed eastbound at milemarker 163 between Avon and Edwards due to a road incident. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Big snow expected to dump on Vail Valley through the weekend
Snow usually comes and goes in this part of the state. A forecasted storm is expected to stick around for a while. Forecasters are calling for snow to persist throughout the weekend in the high country, with a prospect of a couple of feet of powder by the time the storm starts to diminish on Monday.