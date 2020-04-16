I-70 reopened EB at Vail Pass, WB lanes blocked due to incident
UPDATE (1:25 p.m.): I-70 has re-opened eastbound at milemarker 180, though the westbound lanes at milemarker 190 are now blocked due to a road incident. Westbound travelers can expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.
I-70 is closed eastbound at milemarker 180 due to safety concerns on Vail Pass, according to CDOT. There is no estimated times of reopening. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
