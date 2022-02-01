I-70 closed EB at Vail Pass due to crashed semi

Interstate 70 is currently closed headed eastbound at exit 176 in Vail.

First responders on scene at mile post 192 where a semi has jack knifed, Colorado State Patrol has confirmed.

The semi has been pulled out of the lane, and responders are working to reopen the highway.

Snowy conditions are currently making travel difficult in the area. Drivers are urged to use caution.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for eastern Utah and western Colorado.

“Snow will arrive in Colorado mountains this afternoon and persist through Wednesday afternoon/evening,” the National Weather Service reports.

Updates are available at cotrip.org/

—This story will be updated