I-70 closed EB in East Vail due to road incident | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

I-70 closed EB in East Vail due to road incident

News News |

I-70 is closed eastbound at milemarker 180 due to a road incident. Expect delays and move over for responders.

Support Local Journalism

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Trending - News
See more