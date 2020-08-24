I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon; firefighters responding to report of smoke on Cottonwood Pass find nothing, return to base
Interstate 70 is back open through Glenwood Canyon after closing for a short time Monday night for fire activity.
A new fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. along Cottonwood Pass as well, but Grizzly Creek Fire Incident Management Teamposted an update on Facebook at 7:44 p.m. saying no smoke was in the area.
“Resources on scene of IA near Slaughter Spring Gulch, fire crews have found no smoke and are returning,” the post states.
Closing I-70 allows for helicopters to pull water from the river and fight the flare-up along I-70.
“Additionally, there is increased fire activity west of Bair Ranch and a Type 1 helicopter will be pulling water from the river,” a news release states from Garfield County reports. “Traffic on I-70 will be stopped for bucket operations.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grizzly Creek Fire at 22% containment, crews knock down smaller blazes
The Grizzly Creek Fire burning in and on either side of Glenwood Canyon is now reported to be 11% contained, and grew by a small amount on Thursday to 29,992 acres.