I-70 WB closed in EagleVail following fatal, multiple vehicle accident; EB lanes have reopened

UPDATE (08:10 a.m.): Eastbound lanes have re-opened, please drive safely.

I-70 closed in both directions in EagleVail early Tuesday morning due to a fatal, multiple-vehicle crash involving a HAZMAT vehicle.

I-70 is CLOSED in BOTH directions between Dowd Jct (MP171) and Post Blvd (MP 168) due to Fatal crash, HAZMAT, and multiple other crashes.



Expect closure for majority of day. Alt route is HWY 6.



