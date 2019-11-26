I-70 WB closed in EagleVail following fatal, multiple vehicle accident; EB lanes have reopened
UPDATE (08:10 a.m.): Eastbound lanes have re-opened, please drive safely.
I-70 closed in both directions in EagleVail early Tuesday morning due to a fatal, multiple-vehicle crash involving a HAZMAT vehicle.
We will update this page as new information arrives.
