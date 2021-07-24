I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon again due to flash flood warning

No sooner had Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened Saturday afternoon than it was closed again at 3:30 p.m. due to the flash flood warning.

I-70 is closed in both directions between mile-markers 87 at west Rifle and 133 at Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning issued a short time earlier by the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon for south-central Garfield and northeastern Mesa counties, but could extend to the area over the Grizzly Creek burn scar, according to the NWS alert.

“At 2:28 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area,” the alert states. “Between 0.7 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

Motorists and residents should prepare for flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, according to the alert.

I-70 eastbound had just been reopened around 1 p.m. Saturday following a lengthy closure Thursday night and into Saturday. Westbound lanes had been reopened early Saturday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.