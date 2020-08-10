I-70 WB closed in Glenwood Canyon due to fire; evacuations in progress

The 120 Fire started Monday afternoon in Glenwood Canyon.

Photo from Glenwood Springs Fire Department

I-70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon due to a brush fire. The closure is for both directions, between Mile Point 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 (Dotsero), according to CDOT.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department is responding to a large brush fire at mile marker 120 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Grizzly Creek rest area.

According to GSFD Facebook alerts, an evacuation is in process in the area between Grizzly Creek and east to Bair Ranch. The interstate is closed in both directions at this time

“The fire has been named the 120 Fire,” according to the latest Facebook post from the fire department. “The incident commander has requested that both directions of I-70 close down.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.