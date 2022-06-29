I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon; flash flood warning issued

I-70 closed west of Dotsero in Glenwood Canyon Wednesday evening as seasonal monsoon storms hit Western Colorado.

The National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office on Wednesday evening issued a flash flood warning for Glenwood Canyon to last through 10 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area,” the National Weather Service reported.

Following Wednesday’s flash flood warning, a flash flood watch will remain in effect from Thursday morning until Thursday evening.

The canyon also closed on Monday evening for a similar safety precaution.

Mudslides in July 2021 prompted an extended safety closure on I-70 for approximately two weeks. For spring, summer and fall 2022, the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to have an I-70 Glenwood Canyon safety protocol in place to protect the traveling public.

The Colorado Department of Transportation asks that motorists plan an alternate route by using COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner mobile application.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel north around the closure via US Highway 40, Colorado Highway 9 or Colorado Highway 131. Travelers can then continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exit 90).