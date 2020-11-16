I-70 reopened near Dowd Junction following crash
UPDATE (4:05 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely.
I-70 is closed at milemarker 172 westbound near Dowd Junction due to a vehicle crash, according to CDOT. Expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - News
Ski resort reservations filling quickly as experts predict a busy winter on the slopes in Colorado
Breckenridge ski resort – which began offering reservations on Nov. 11 – fully booked the first seven days it offered, quickly filling through Nov. 20. Vail and Beaver Creek will start offering reservations on Nov. 18.