I-70 reopened near Dowd Junction following crash

Vail Resorts funded project from The Nature Conservancy aims to see if aspen trees can be made to repopulate an area where lodgepole pine conifers were removed.

Sean Swarner has heard all kinds of questions as an inspirational speaker, author and adventurer. But on a September Zoom video conference — days after his latest climb of the 19,341-foot Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania — Swarner pondered a novel question about the physiology of his lungs.