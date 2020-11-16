I-70 reopened near Dowd Junction following crash | VailDaily.com
I-70 reopened near Dowd Junction following crash

News News |

Staff Report
  

UPDATE (4:05 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely.

I-70 is closed at milemarker 172 westbound near Dowd Junction due to a vehicle crash, according to CDOT. Expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

