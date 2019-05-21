Rockslide closes I-70 near Glenwood Canyon

Heavy wet snow hammered the mountains and passes Monday afternoon and evening, said the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. The NWS said the winter storm warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. today.

It’s a mess everywhere. Bob Wilson, CDOT’s statewide communications manager, was in his house in Denver where the power had been off for the last 12 hours.

A big rock fall closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

No reports of injuries or property damage so far from that Glenwood Canyon rock slide, Wilson said.

There’s also no word on how long it will take for crews to reopen the highway. Wilson said.

“Sometimes we can clear a rock fall in a few hours, sometimes it can be 24 hours or more. We’re just beginning to get our arms around it,” Wilson said.

