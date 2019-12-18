I-70 closed near Idaho Springs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for rockfall mitigation

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans rockfall blasting that will close I-70 in both directions near Idaho Springs between the Dumont/Downieville (Exit 234) and Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill (Exit 248) from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 18.

Local traffic will have access to Idaho Springs. Anyone driving across the entire I-70 mountain corridor should plan their travels for earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon, or take an alternate route to avoid this three-hour closure. Motorists should expect significant delays during the closure.

This work needs to be done before installing rock mesh to improve public safety in an area where two rockslides occurred in late November. The blasting and scaling stabilize the rock face. Early snowstorms this fall and moisture have loosened rocks causing the immediate need to conduct rockfall mitigation work.

Travel restrictions (see map below)

All westbound traffic will be stopped on I-70 at the Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill (Exit 248) beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting up to noon on Dec. 18. Truckers and all thru traffic will be turned around at this point. Local motorists with valid identification showing Clear Creek County residency will be allowed past this exit to State Highway 103 (downtown Idaho Springs Exit 240).

All eastbound traffic will be stopped at the Silverthorne Exit (Exit 205) beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Westbound I-70 is expected to be closed until noon.

Eastbound I-70 is expected to reopen before the westbound side following the blast, rock scaling, and cleanup work.

Stanley Road will also be closed during the blast and will reopen shortly after the blast.

This work is weather-dependent.

Alternate routes

CDOT highly advises thru traffic to avoid driving the I-70 mountain corridor during the closure. The alternate route for westbound traffic will take about two hours. This route is C-470 east to US 285 south to CO 9 north, which takes you through Frisco back to I-70 westbound.

Information Resources