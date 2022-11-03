I-70 on Vail Pass closed for part of Thursday as snow blasts High Country

This story has been updated.

Interstate 70 east of Vail closed Thursday afternoon due to safety concerns as a snowstorm blasts the Vail area. The interstate reopened just after 5 p.m., although drivers were urged to use caution.

The storm is expected to continue into Friday, with more travel delays expected, the National Weather Service (NOAA) reports.

In a hazardous weather outlook issued Thursday, the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office said widespread rain and snow will continue throughout the day as a storm system moves over the area.

“Significant travel hazards will be possible over many mountain passes through Friday,” according to the outlook issued on Thursday. Isolated thunderstorm development is also possible through the late afternoon hours as well.”

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday, NOAA reports.