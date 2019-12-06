I-70 reopened WB at milemarker 156
UPDATE (05:49 p.m.): The road has reopened, please drive safely.
—
I-70 is closed WB at MM 156 near Wolcott due to a road incident. Expect delays and move over for responders.
News
Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt claims first World Cup win at Birds of Prey super-G
There Marco Odermatt was, in the Birds of Prey finish corral following his gutsy super-G run, wondering just how fast he was. As the second skier on course, and the first to finish, the confusion was understandable.