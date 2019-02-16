I-70 re-opened at top of Vail Pass

I-70 re-opened at top of Vail PassStaff ReportFebruary 16, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportFebruary 16, 2019I-70 is closed WB at MM 190, top of the pass. Expect delays and use caution in the area.I-70 has reopened WB at MM 190, top of the pass. Please drive safely. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsI-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon after fatality in traffic incidentPolice investigating car vs. pedestrian fatality on I-70 in GlenwoodVail’s Mikaela Shiffrin four-peats in worlds slalomAvalanche advisory issued for Vail, Summit County through President’s Day weekend