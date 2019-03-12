I-70 closed WB on Vail Pass due to motor vehicle incident

I-70 closed WB on Vail Pass due to motor vehicle incidentStaff ReportMarch 12, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportMarch 12, 2019Both lanes of traffic are closed due to a motor vehicle incident on I-70 at the Westbound 184 on Vail Pass. Expect delays and use caution in the area.Westbound Vail Pass is closed at mile marker 190 due to accidents. The approximate timeframe for the closure is two hours. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsBeloved Vail Valley woman dies in single-car crashOut from behind the blue dotMissing man’s last known activity was a lift scan on Vail MountainVail’s ‘snow water’ already surpasses 2018’s peak with more snow likely