I-70 reopened westbound in East Vail following vehicle fire
I-70 reopened westbound in East Vail following vehicle fire

UPDATE (7:00 p.m.): Both lanes have reopened at westbound I-70 at milemarker 182 near East Vail following a motor vehicle fire.

Please drive safely.

