I-70 reopened westbound in East Vail
3:12 p.m.: The incident has cleared, please drive safely.
Both lanes of I-70 westbound are closed at milemarker 180 in East Vail due to a vehicle fire, according to CDOT. Expect delays and use caution in the area.
