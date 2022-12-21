I-70 closures in Vail Valley cause commuter backups Wednesday morning

UPDATE: The safety closure in Eagle has been lifted, please drive safely.

Overnight snowfall and freezing temperatures are contributing to some backups for Eagle Valley commuters Wednesday morning. In West Vail, I-70 eastbound at milemarker 173 is closed due to a crash, according to EC Alerts. Traffic can get through by using the Frontage roads.

Down valley, an EC Alert sent at approximately 7:43 a.m announced a safety closure on I-70 eastbound at milemarker 147 near Eagle due to a crash. The road reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

There is no estimated time for reopening for the West Vail closure.

This story will be updated