I-70 eastbound blocked in Dowd Junction due to road incident
There is a road incident at I-70 EB at milemarker 171 in Dowd Junction. Both lanes are blocked.
Expect delays and use caution in the area.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Trending - News
Vail Resorts updating operating policies to adhere to state guidelines
Vail’s updated plans regarding the state guidelines and isolation housing requirements is one of several pieces of information guests are waiting on heading into the 2020-21 season.