I-70 reopened at Hanging Lake EB following wreck east of Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE (02:05 p.m.) Both EB lanes have reopened, please drive safely.
—-
The Colorado State Patrol has closed Interstate 70 eastbound at mile marker 125 (Hanging Lake) as of 12:40 p.m. Friday for an accident on the Eagle County side of Glenwood Canyon.
It is unknown at this time when the eastbound lanes will reopen. Westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remains open.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
