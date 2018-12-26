Teen girl dead in single-vehicle crash near Eagle

EAGLE — A teenager was killed Wednesday evening when the vehicle she was driving crashed and rolled.

The 17-year old female, who was not identified Wednesday, was the sole occupant of the vehicle she was driving, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The driver was just east of Eagle and was driving west on Interstate 70 when she crossed through the median and into the eastbound lane, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said.

The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. No other vehicles were involved, Cutler said.

The eastbound lane was closed following the accident, around 6 p.m., and was expected to remain closed until about 11 p.m. as the State Patrol investigated.