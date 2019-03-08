I-70 eastbound over Vail Pass re-opens after multiple accidents

I-70 eastbound over Vail Pass re-opens after multiple accidentsDaily staff report March 8, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Daily staff report March 8, 2019Vail Pass is open eastbound at mile marker 176 in Vail. Expect delays as traffic clears and please drive safely. The pass was closed in both directions after multiple motor vehicle accidents. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsMultiple cars trapped under 15 feet of snow after massive avalanche near Copper MountainVail Pass is now open in both directions. Please drive safely.Avalanche on Minturn Mile outside of Vail; no victims reportedCDOT tells travelers to stay off I-70 through mountains