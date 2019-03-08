 I-70 eastbound over Vail Pass re-opens after multiple accidents | VailDaily.com

I-70 eastbound over Vail Pass re-opens after multiple accidents

Daily staff report

Vail Pass is open eastbound at mile marker 176 in Vail. Expect delays as traffic clears and please drive safely. The pass was closed in both directions after multiple motor vehicle accidents. Expect delays and use caution in the area.

 