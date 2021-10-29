I-70 eastbound under extended closure west of Vail due to hazmat spill

I-70 eastbound went under an extended closure near West Vail Friday due to a spill of hazardous materials.

Town of Vail/Courtesy photo

I-70 eastbound is under an extended closure between Exit 171 and Exit 173 due to a spill of hazardous materials, according to EC Alerts.

The spill is near the Sandstone underpass in Vail. “Initial reports indicate a 55-gallon drum containing a concrete additive fell off the back of a truck as it was traveling along the interstate at approximately 8:30 a.m. The spill stretches across both eastbound lanes,“ according to a release from Chief Mark Novak of Vail Fire and Emergency Services.

“Eastbound I-70 traffic has been diverted along North Frontage Road from milemarker 173 to milemarker 176 in Vail as responders work to clean up the spill. The eastbound lanes of I-70 will remain closed for an extended period, until approximately 1 p.m. Local traffic should consider using the North Frontage Road. Eastbound commercial vehicles are being held at Dotsero.”

Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Department of Transportation, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle Count Paramedic Services and Mountain Recovery are also on scene. Officials are reporting a strong chemical odor and advising motorists in the area to keep their windows closed and to avoid the area in general. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.