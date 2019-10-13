I-70 EB seeing delays in Dowd Junction as construction continues

Cars are backed up on east bound I-70 Sunday evening approaching Dowd Junction in EagleVail as construction crews wrap up a summer-long project in the area.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

Interstate 70 headed eastbound is facing delays on Sunday evening with slow traffic in the Dowd Junction area.

The highway is down to one lane in both directions as crews wrap up work on a more than $10 million construction project, which is expected to finish in the coming weeks.

The east bound direction is seeing the worst of it with traffic reduced to intermittent stops and speeds of 5 mph.

Interstate 70 is the only passage through Dowd Junction for cars and trucks. Over the summer in Dowd Junction, crews resurfaced the road, lengthened an on-ramp in the east bound direction at mile marker 171, and are currently in the process of installing a rockfall barrier on the side of the highway in Dowd Junction.