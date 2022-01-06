I-70 reopens in Frisco, currently open from Vail to Denver amid high country blizzard

A view of I-70 in Vail on Thursday morning. A winter storm warning is in effect until 12 p.m.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Thursday 9:30 a.m. update: I-70 has reopened between mile post 203 and 218 in Summit County after spending much of the morning closed due to safety concerns.

The highway is open from Vail to Denver as of 9:30 a.m., but traffic is moving slow eastbound in Vail as two trucks are stopped in the right lane. An emergency vehicle is on scene assisting the stopped trucks.

On the westbound interstate through Vail, a snowpacked surface greets commuters.

The highway will close at Vail Pass starting at 1 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the high country through Vail until 12 p.m.

Vail Mountain reported 8 inches of fresh snow this morning at 5:31 a.m., and more continued to fall following that reading.