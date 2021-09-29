I-70 reopens Wednesday through Glenwood Canyon after rainstorms

A small mud flow formed along Interstate 70 near milemarker 120 at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

CDOT / Courtesy image

Interstate 70 has reopened Wednesday just before 1 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The road was closed through Glenwood Canyon in both directions Wednesday morning because of a flash flood warning with debris flows, a Garfield County emergency alert stated. I-70 eastbound also was closed from Rifle to Dotsero.

No new mudslides were detected and the lanes are safe to open, according to an afternoon update from the Colorado Department of Transportation. A flash flood watch remains in place for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s flash flood warning expired at 1 p.m.

“At 8:41 a.m., emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area,” according to the NWS warning . “Flash flooding is already occurring.”

Go to https://cotrip.org/home.htm for updated travel information.

From the Colorado Department of Transportation: Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 toward Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on U.S. Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

This is a developing story that will be updated.