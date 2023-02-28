I-70 reopens at Vail Pass

A view of Interstate 70 looking eastbound in Vail on Tuesday morning. A safety closure of the ice-packed eastbound lanes went into place at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Interstate 70 at mile marker 176 has reopened in the eastbound direction following a morning snowstorm in Vail.

A safety closure went into effect at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on the snow-packed eastbound lanes.

A vehicle traction law is in place on I-70; the vehicle traction law requires passenger vehicles to have mud or snow tires or use chains or alternative traction devices. Four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles are excluded from the vehicle traction law.

Snowy conditions are forecasted to continue off and on throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. Numerous flights have been delayed out of Denver International Airport.

On Vail Mountain, crews reported several lifts will be delayed in opening Tuesday due to conditions. Those lifts include Orient Express (No. 21), Teacup Express (No. 36) and Blue Sky Basin.