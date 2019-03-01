I-70 shut down at EB167 in Avon due to multiple accidents

I-70 shut down at EB167 in Avon due to multiple accidentsStaff ReportMarch 1, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) Staff ReportMarch 1, 2019EB167 on I70 in Avon is shut down for multiple accident east of that mile markers. Expect delays and use caution in the area.EB167 on I70 in Avon is shut down for multiple accidents. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsSnow in forecast for Vail this weekend, up to two feet predictedLocal angler hooks her perfect mate in Beaver Creek engagementAspen men skied through avalanche debris before deadly slideAll the bands visiting Vail for the Burton US Open