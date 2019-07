Traffic headed westbound on I-70 is backed up in Vail during the afternoon of Tuesday, July 9.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

A wait of about 30 minutes beset motorists traveling on I-70 from exit 176 in Vail to exit 171 in Dowd Junction during the lunchtime rush on Tuesday.

A highway resurfacing project already had the highway down to one lane when significant rainfall prompted rockslides in the area on July 1.

Rockfall removal can be seen taking place on the westbound shoulder of I-70 on Tuesday afternoon.

Those rockslides were still being cleaned up on Tuesday, contributing to the gridlock.