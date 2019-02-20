 I-70 WB re-opened at MM 170 Dowd Junction, please drive safely | VailDaily.com

I-70 WB re-opened at MM 170 Dowd Junction, please drive safely

Staff Report

There is a motor vehicle incident on I-70 at the Westbound 170 in Dowd Junction. All westbound traffic is closed at this time.

UPDATE: I-70 WB has been re-opened at MM 170 Dowd Junction, please drive safely.

 

