I-70 WB closed near East Vail
I-70 WB is closed at MM 182 near East Vail due to a crash. Thre is no estimated time of reopening. Alternate route exit 195 at Copper Mountain, and take CO 91 SB to Leadville, then US 24 WB to Minturn/I-70.
News
Defense questions police work in trial of woman found in Vail dumpster
Linnea Hayda’s public defenders on Friday attempted to chip away at her ex-husband’s alibi, leading to some fireworks between the prosecution and the defense over admissible questions and evidence.