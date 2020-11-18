I-70 WB closed west of Dotsero due to crash | VailDaily.com
I-70 WB closed west of Dotsero due to crash

News |


I-70 westbound is closed at milemarker 131 due to a crash west of Dotsero, according to CDOT. There is no estimated time of reopening.

