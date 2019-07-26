I-70 near Glenwood Springs closed due to mudslide

Mud is seen washed across westbound I-70 near the MM 110.

Courtesy photo

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.): Eastbound is now also closed for an estimated two hours, according to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

***UPDATE AS OF 5:04 pm

Eastbound now closed at 109 to allow access to the mudslide estimated closure of a minimum of 2 hours https://t.co/9XxzDTGKhZ — GarCo Sheriff (@GarcoSheriffCO) July 26, 2019

I-70 westbound has been closed at mile marker 114 due to a mudslide.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler, a “mudslide with rocks in it” occurred at 110 westbound along I-70 at around 2:25 p.m.

There is no estimated time as to when I-70 westbound will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.