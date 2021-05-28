I-70 closed on different sides of Glenwood Canyon after semi jumps median; major delays expected

Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the 116 main Glenwood Springs exit after a semi-trailer truck heading westbound on Interstate 70 reportedly jumped the median Friday onto the eastbound lane near the Hanging Lake exit nine miles east of Glenwood, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Interstate 70 is also closed in the westbound direction at mile marker 133 near Dotsero due to the incident. Use caution and expect delays.

The incident was reported just after noon.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe said after the semi jumped the median, it caught fire, according to initial reports.

Stowe said there is debris in the westbound lane. In that area of Interstate 70, the westbound lane is higher than the eastbound lane.

The driver of the semi truck is alert and conscious. It’s yet been reported if other vehicles were involved with the crash.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

This story will be updated.