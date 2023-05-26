 I-70 westbound in Avon reopens following accident | VailDaily.com
I-70 westbound in Avon reopens following accident

UPDATE (4:23 p.m.) The road has now reopened, please drive safely.

I-70 is closed westbound at milemarker 168 in Avon due to a motor vehicle accident, according to EC Alerts.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Expect delays and please move over for responders.

