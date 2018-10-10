 I70 WB MM 190 on Vail Pass is now closed due to motor vehicle accidents. | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Staff Report
I70 WB MM 190 on Vail Pass is now closed due to motor vehicle accidents. Expect delays and use caution in the area.