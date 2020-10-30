Ice Cream – Best of Vail Valley 2020
1. Sundae
2. Grand Ave. Grill
3. Kiwi International Delights Coffee & Homemade Ice Cream
Sarah McLachlan, in her song “Ice Cream” croons, “Our love is better than ice cream.” No offense to McLachlan, but perhaps she hasn’t tried Sundae’s handcrafted ice cream. Sundae, in both Edwards and Vail, has a patio busy with ice cream enthusiasts – and not just those under a certain age.
Sundae is known for its small-batch ice cream. There are the traditional flavors made with the highest quality, melt-in-your-mouth (pun intended), in addition to myriad seasonal and specialty flavors.
Sundae also creates beyond-the-cone yummies as well: custom ice cream cakes, specialty sundaes and shakes, huge ice cream sandwiches and waffle cones dipped in chocolate and rolled in candy for a little extra sweetness.
—Heather Hower
