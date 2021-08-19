Iconic Bridge Street business vandalized, owner asks ‘Is this the future of Vail?’

A worker examines a graffiti tag at her place of employment on Tuesday. The business owner said she would like to remain anonymous, but would like the graffiti incident to be well known around Vail as a sign of the times.

John LaConte/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

The Vail Daily has been asked by a Bridge Street business owner to publish a photo bearing the tag of a local graffiti artist who used her establishment as a canvas on Tuesday morning.

The business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, reported the incident to the police, as well. She said she was told by the officers that the town would install another camera in the area.

“Vandalism and destruction of private property — Is this the future of Vail?” the local business owner asked.

The business owner said it’s the first graffiti incident on the building to occur in its long history in Vail.

“People need to know this is happening,” she said.

The owner acknowledged that many will likely know the building by its distinctive color, but wished to remain anonymous nonetheless. She said there was also garbage in the area.

“We are spending so much money to keep things beautiful for the people and for the town,” she said. “We welcome them with open arms, but if that’s the thank you, what’s the use?”