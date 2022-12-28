Icy road conditions cause multiple closures on I-70, Highway 24

Slippery road conditions in Eagle County are behind multiple closures and extended delays for motorists.

Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker 170 eastbound near Dowd Junction for multiple motor vehicle accidents, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 6:13 p.m. Wednesday. “Expect an extended closure,” the alert added.

There is also a closure on Highway 24 southbound at Tigiwon near Minturn due to multiple motor vehicle accidents. There is no estimated time of reopening for either closure.

This story will be updated.