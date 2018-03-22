If Colorado makes an Olympic bid it will create a “new paradigm about how you do the Olympics,” exploratory committee pitchman says
Exploratory committee studying bid hosts final public meeting in Steamboat, Colorado’s Olympian breeding ground
March 22, 2018
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Could we? Should we? And just how would the Winter Olympics in Colorado look?
The committee tasked with weighing support for a possible Colorado Olympic bid visited the state's Olympic breeding ground on Wednesday. Beneath almost 100 athlete-tagged flags draped throughout Steamboat Springs' fabled Olympian Hall, exploratory committee member Steve McConahey shared a vision with what he called the community's "thought leaders," a collection of business owners and representatives from the local government, chamber, ski area and Forest Service.
"We are creating a new paradigm about how you can do the Olympics," said McConahey, a former Denver Metro Sports Commission chairman and Vail Valley local who served on a committee that proposed Colorado as a host for the 1998 Winter Games.
While the committee is officially only exploring the possibility of hosting the 2030 — or maybe even the 2026 — Olympics, when McConahey talks, it sounds like a pitch.