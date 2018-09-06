Ikon Pass, Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass competitor, signs Denver Broncos deal

DENVER — Alterra Mountain Co.'s Ikon Pass and the Denver Broncos have announced a multi-year partnership, making the Ikon Pass the "Preferred Ski Pass of Broncos Country."

Broncos Stadium at Mile High will provide a glimpse into Ikon Pass premium destinations and generate visibility for the multi-resort pass through branding at the Mile High Mountain Village between Gates 4 and 5 and LED in-stadium signage. The partnership also includes website, TV and radio advertisements and activations featuring appearances by Broncos mascot Miles, cheerleaders and alumni.

"We are thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership with Alterra Mountain Co. and the Ikon Pass," said Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman. "Our fans share a love of the Broncos and our mountains, and we look forward to exposing Broncos Country to new unparalleled ski and snowboard access with the Ikon Pass."

The Ikon Pass, launched in January 2018, provides skiers and riders access to 72,000 skiable acres at 35 destinations throughout North America, Australia and Japan. It is a collaboration of industry leaders — Alterra, Aspen Skiing Co., Boyne Resorts, POWDR, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, SkiBig3, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sugarbush Resort, Taos Ski Valley, Thredbo and Niseko United.

For more information on the Ikon Pass, visit http://www.ikonpass.com.