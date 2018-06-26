Important to keep wildlife front of mind with critical upcoming decisions (letter)

Very special thanks to the Vail Daily staff, who have kept the wildlife impacts of public decision-makers in the community's eye ("Eagle County wildlife quickly decreasing," Pam Boyd, Sunday, June 17). The timing is critical for the town's handling of the Open Lands Plan & Trail development report.

It also touches on several other critical upcoming decisions there and at the U.S. Forest Service, namely the 24-hour training center for snow sports to be developed on Golden Peak and Vail Resorts' proposal to build needed workforce housing but in the critical winter and lambing range for bighorn sheep. Once gone, these critters, we are told, are unlikely to return.

Anne Esson

Vail