In Buffalo Mountain Fire, critical decisions saved at least two neighborhoods from destruction

For more information about current fire restrictions, go to http://www.vaildaily.com .

Eagle County this week imposed Stage 1 fire restrictions for the entire county. Those restrictions prohibit most outdoor burning and limit campfires to fire rings in established campgrounds.

According to a news release, winds are forecast to be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. New fire starts and existing fires may be “difficult to impossible to control.”

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of the Western Slope, including Eagle County, effective from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. Thursday, June 14. The warning was issued due to the possibility of dry thunderstorms and gusty winds.

SILVERTHORNE — The Buffalo Mountain fire seems a lot less angry a day after it exploded into the sky Tuesday morning, June 12.

The fire peaked at 91 acres and forced the evacuation of nearly 1,400 homes but did not grow at all overnight and did not take lives or damage structures.

However, the fire remains very much active, and officials are not taking any chances on lifting evacuation orders until they can make sure lives and homes are safe from danger.

From the moment the fire started, wildland firefighters have been focusing on attacking it from the southeast corner, where it threatened to engulf the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods.

Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino said the fire came right up to the edge of the neighborhood and threatened several homes.

It then started doing things that fires are not supposed to do, such as running downhill.

Recommended Stories For You

At one point, it threatened to spread onto a sliver of county open space that ran between two high-density condo developments.

'Tactical nightmare'

"If that happened, it would have been a tactical nightmare," Berino said. "It split our response across two subdivisions instead of focusing on one. Fortunately, when we got assistance from federal and county partners, we were able to split up our resources and attack."

Berino said one critical factor in saving the neighborhoods was the massive aerial response he ordered, which involved four heavy air tankers, two very large DC-10 air tankers and a half dozen Type I and Type III helicopters. He said the first day's air campaign alone probably cost up to half a million dollars, but said that it was worth every penny.

"Just look behind us," Berino said, gesturing toward the unburned, untouched homes and condos worth many millions littering the hillside. "All of that could have gone up in smoke."

Berino also mentioned that aside from one minor injury, no one has been seriously hurt by the fire thus far.

The other key to saving Mesa Cortina and Wildernest was fuel breaks dug by the U.S. Forest Service back in 2011.

These fuel breaks — 500-foot-wide flat land buffers cleared of trees and other fuels — were created in response to the mountain pine beetle epidemic, which killed 3.4 million acres of forest across the state and half the trees in Summit County from 2006 to 2014.

Saving lives in the present

"Back in 2011 and 2012, the Forest Service spent a million dollars to treat 900 acres in this area alone," Dillon ranger Bill Jackson said. "These fuel breaks create an area for firefighters to engage the fire from in a safe location. In this case, if that fire had managed to run down the back of the neighborhood, we would have had to back off because it would have been way too hot."

Jackson said these decisions made in the past have saved lives in the present, proving a big investment can lead to even larger returns in the future.

"Since the bark beetle epidemic, the Forest Service has been aggressive with fuel treatments in Summit County and across the Dillon Ranger District," Jackson said. "We spent over $12 million in treatments across 12,000 acres all across the county."

Officials announced Wednesday afternoon, June 13, that evacuated residents would be allowed to return to their homes temporarily from 7 to 10 p.m. to retrieve belongings, but the area will remain evacuated until another assessment is made early Thursday morning.

As of Wednesday evening, the fire was 20 percent contained with a hose line around the entire fire.