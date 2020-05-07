In Colorado, May recognizes Motorcycle Safety Month

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, which serves as a reminder for drivers to watch for motorcyclists as the riding season ramps up. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to use caution when turning at intersections since motorcycles can be hard to see, and use an abundance of caution when passing or following a motorcycle on the roadway.

“Safety on Colorado roadways needs to remain of utmost importance during these challenging times,” CDOT executive director Shoshana Lew said. “Motorcyclists and motorists alike should be watching out for one another to keep our roadways safe.”

Motorcyclist deaths are up 24% compared to last year. As May 7, there have been 26 motorcyclist fatalities in Colorado, five more than the same period in 2019.

In 2019, 103 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads, 17% of all roadway deaths for the year. Motorcycles comprise only 3% of vehicles on the road.

CDOT is reminding drivers to use extra caution and follow these recommendations to avoid colliding with a motorcycle:

Allow extra space when following a motorcycle as they can stop and turn more quickly than other vehicles.

Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times.

Motorcycles can be hard to see at a distance, so use extra caution when turning left at an intersection.

Check your mirrors and blind spots for motorcycles before changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

Motorcyclists are urged to take precautions to remain safe on the road by wearing protective gear, obeying speed limits and never riding impaired. Most motorcyclists who are killed in traffic crashes are not wearing helmets.

For more information, go to COMotorcycleSafety.com.