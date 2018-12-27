In Cordillera, residents find the best of the Colorado lifestyle

Editors Note: This sponsored content is brought to you by the Cordillera Metro District

Cordillera features a strong sense of community and countless amenities

Too often one must compromise in order to find the perfect piece of mountain real estate, but what if you could find everything you were looking for all in one place?

The expansive community of Cordillera — only about 20 minutes from Beaver Creek and 30 from Vail — knows a thing or two about prime real estate in a pristine alpine setting. This community, perched high above the middle valley just west of Edwards, is a rare enclave in a region that can sometimes feel a bit cramped.

Among 7,000 acres of natural Colorado beauty, Cordillera homeowners soak up the mountain surroundings and tranquility.

"No place in the Vail Valley has Cordillera's combination of great amenities and closeness to nature plus a wonderful sense of community," said resident and Cordillera Metro District President Dave Bentley.

Recommended Stories For You

The amenities

With three golf courses, equestrian center, 33 miles of hiking trails, mountain and road biking, as well as a private athletic center, clubhouse, and fishing waters on the Eagle River, Cordillera is an address like nowhere else in the valley and maybe even in the state, said Jaime Walker, spokeswoman for the Cordillera Metro District and Cordillera Property Owners Association.

"Property owners share in many recreational and social experiences here that inevitably create lasting friendships with a mutual appreciation for and love of Cordillera."

In the summertime, the community is known for its three private golf courses designed by some of the greatest names in golf: Jack Nicklaus, Hale Irwin and Tom Fazio. The Mountain Course and The Summit Course make Cordillera a golfer's paradise thanks to their challenging designs, spectacular views and exclusivity. There's also a 10-hole short course designed by world renowned short game guru Dave Pelz featuring challenging shots and tight bunkering where players can practice their short game.

If world-class golf isn't your thing, Cordillera offers a private athletic center where you'll find residents enjoying tennis or pickleball, swimming in the saltwater pool or enjoying numerous fitness classes while other residents relish in fishing the Eagle River or private ponds.

In the winter, the golf courses are transformed into groomed Nordic skiing tracks. The summer's best hiking trails throughout the community also become a haven for snowshoers every winter, while the sledding hill and the outdoor ice rink are fun adventure spots for Cordillera couples and families. Residents and guest alike also enjoy open sleigh rides at Bearcat Stables.

The Cordillera Vail Gondola Club, located just steps from Gondola One in Vail Village, connects Cordillera to the world class skiing at Vail Mountain. Offering members a home away from home, this handsome club provides members comfort and convenience, with a daily continental breakfast, ski-in/ski-out access, boot drying, ski tuning, après, ski services and more.

The community

Complementing the amenities, the residents have formed a close-knit community around a busy calendar of events.

"The Cordillera Golf Club has a robust activity schedule year-round with their three clubhouses, including three restaurants," Walker said. "In addition, the Property Owners Association sponsors many activities throughout the year including guided hikes, wine tastings, community dinners, and a "Meet and Greet" gathering for newcomers and longtime residents as well."

There are over 800 properties in Cordillera, of which each belongs to one of three distinctively charming neighborhoods: the Divide, the Ranch and the Summit.

Each neighborhood has unique design characteristics, which helps buyers seek out the look and feel that best meets their needs and tastes. The Divide community has expansive views of the valley and features European architecture, while The Ranch neighborhood — a former working ranch — features Colorado ranch architecture. The Summit neighborhood sits at the top of Cordillera with majestic views of the Gore Range and features high alpine architecture and design.

"With the variety of things to do while also being close to Vail and Beaver Creek, more and more families are choosing to locate here," Bentley said. "We have a 12-year-old son who was born just after we moved here — it has been a wonderful place to raise him."