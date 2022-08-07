In Minturn, some deregulation of short-term rentals on the 100 block

The 100 block of Main Street in Minturn, as seen from the sky. The council is discussing design guidelines for the 100 block in ongoing meetings. The next discussion is scheduled for August 17.

To use the parlance of our times, the 100 block just hits different.

That’s about all the explanation business owners will receive in inquiring why short-term rentals on one area of Main Street, but not another, will be allowed with no prior history of ownership in Minturn.

If you acquire a building on the 100 block, and that building has a sales-tax generating business on the bottom floor, then you will now be excluded from the two-year proof of ownership normally required before short-term rentals would be allowed on the second floor, according to a new ordinance passed Wednesday.

The ordinance did not pass unanimously, and one council member asked another what they should say to those outside of the 100 block who have to wait two years to start short-term renting their upper-floor units.

“What we say is: This is the 100 block, and it’s special,” said Council member Lynn Feiger.

The 100 block runs along either side of Main Street from Eagle River Street and Williams Street on the north end to Toledo Street on the south end and includes many structures considered vital to the character of the town.

Feiger was one of five to vote in favor of amending town code to accommodate the short-term rentals. Feiger said the comments of Council member Kate Schifani helped convince her.

“If we really want to make a change in the 100 block like we say we do, then we’re going to have to do things that we’re not doing elsewhere in town,” Schifani said.

The Minturn Town Council on Wednesday viewed this breakdown of buildings and their current uses on the 100 block of Main Street in Minturn.

Might not be used

The resident who suggested the town deregulate short-term rentals for new owners on the 100 block won’t necessarily be able to benefit from it, said Town Planner Madison Harris, if he wants to keep using the property as a fully residential property.

“Since it has been historically used as residential, it has been grandfathered in as residential,” Harris said. “Only once the use changes — if he changes the first-floor use to retail — it can never go back to residential. If he keeps the first floor as residential, it can stay residential.”

In that situation, use of the property as a short-term rental unit would not qualify as commercial use, Harris added.

But in order to take advantage of the newly waived two-year ownership requirement, properties on the 100 block of Main Street must have an actively licensed commercial sales tax revenue-generating business on the ground floor level of the structure in question.

Members of council said they talked to the property owner who had requested the code amendment following its passage on first reading in July.

“He says it’s no help at all,” Feiger said.

Nevertheless, town staff did see some value in the idea to waive the ownership requirement, which was identified as a result of the need for more commercial sales tax revenue generating businesses in town, as well as the town’s lodging shortage, town manager Michelle Metteer told the council in a memo.

“This amendment has the ability to require commercial on the ground floor and lodging on the upper floors of newly purchased structures in the 100-block area, thereby meeting the needs of both the desired commercial and filling a gap in Minturn’s lodging portfolio,” Metteer said. “This amendment will only affect the 100-block area of town. Parking requirements for short-term rentals would still apply. “

The code amendment passed 5-2, with Feiger, Tom Sullivan, Terry

Armistead, Kate Schifani and Mayor Earle Bidez in favor, and George Brodin, and Gusty Kanakis opposed.

Design guidelines continued

The short-term rental action followed a larger discussion on the 100 block as a whole, which the council has taken up in hours-long sessions in recent weeks.

New design guidelines have been proposed and passed the council on first reading in July, but have yet to pass on second reading.

On Wednesday, the second reading of the ordinance to create new design guidelines for the 100 block of Main Street was continued to August 17.

The Town Council directed staff to draft a 35-foot maximum height limitation for the 100 block, with commercial use by right on the ground floors and conditional residential use on upper floors.

The parking elements of the 100 block design guidelines will be negotiated in the weeks to come, as well.

“We’ll be doing a major discussion on parking,” Bidez said.