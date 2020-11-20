In-N-Out’s first two Colorado locations open Friday

In-N-Out Burger announced Thursday that its first two Colorado locations — in Aurora and Colorado Springs — will open Friday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., the drive-thrus at 14150 Alameda Ave. in Aurora and 1840 Democracy Point in Colorado Springs will open to the public, as will the fast-food restaurant’s indoor counters for to-go service. There will be no indoor dining at the restaurant, following current Colorado guidelines, and burgers and fries will be served until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

At the Aurora restaurant, the counter will close to walk-ins after 10 p.m., but the drive-thru will stay open.

Late last week, In-N-Out surprised Coloradans with news that its first three statewide locations were “opening soon.” The third, in Lone Tree, should follow in the coming weeks, according to an In-N-Out representative.

For those who aren’t already lined up (and don’t know why they would), the California-based In-N-Out has built a following around menu items like Double-Double burgers and “animal-style” fries.

